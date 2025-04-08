Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.93 and traded as low as $8.38. Potbelly shares last traded at $9.05, with a volume of 655,607 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on PBPB. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Potbelly in a research note on Friday, March 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Potbelly in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Potbelly Stock Up 2.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.93. The stock has a market cap of $270.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.49.

In other news, major shareholder David Nierenberg bought 22,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $207,501.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,203.12. This represents a 21.73 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Potbelly by 2,637.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in Potbelly by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Potbelly by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,594 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Potbelly in the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $471,000. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Stories

