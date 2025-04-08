Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$73.54 and last traded at C$74.08, with a volume of 36841 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$75.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$94.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Ventum Financial raised their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$109.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Scotiabank upgraded Premium Brands to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Desjardins reduced their price target on Premium Brands from C$95.00 to C$93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Premium Brands from C$99.00 to C$96.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$103.40.

Premium Brands Stock Performance

About Premium Brands

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$77.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$82.22. The stock has a market cap of C$3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

