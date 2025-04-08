Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 213.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of PBH opened at $81.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.68. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.35 and a 1 year high of $90.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.08 and a 200-day moving average of $79.54. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PBH. DA Davidson increased their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PBH

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $151,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,130. This trade represents a 8.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.