Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF) Stock Price Up 2.6% – Time to Buy?

Prime Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRMNF – Get Free Report) shot up 2.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.99 and last traded at $0.90. 22,232 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 17,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.
Prime Mining Trading Up 2.6 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1.13.
About Prime Mining
Prime Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Los Reyes project that consists of 37 contiguous concessions covering an area of 6,273 hectares located in Sinaloa, Mexico.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Prime Mining
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Options Activity Points to More Volatility for Palantir Stock
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- NVIDIA Stock: Oversold, Undervalued — How Low Can It Go?
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- MicroStrategy Sees Insider Buy-Sell Action in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Prime Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.