Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Waterloo Capital L.P.

Waterloo Capital L.P. lowered its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MIG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $16,849,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 695,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,481,000 after purchasing an additional 186,187 shares during the period. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $55,512,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on PLD shares. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $154.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Baird R W raised shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Prologis from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.78.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD opened at $94.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.32 and its 200-day moving average is $115.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.67 and a 12 month high of $132.57.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,305,783.78. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,188.98. This trade represents a 57.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

