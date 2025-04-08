Promising Pharmaceutical Stocks Worth Watching – April 7th

Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, AbbVie, and Merck & Co., Inc. are the five Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks are shares in companies that research, develop, manufacture, and market drugs and other healthcare products. They are often influenced by regulatory approvals, clinical trial results, and shifts in healthcare policies, making them potentially high-growth but also subject to significant risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $14.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $723.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,169,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,330,699. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $848.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $831.41. The firm has a market cap of $685.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $681.10 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

JNJ stock traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $150.50. 10,645,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,813,016. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $362.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.49. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $169.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.75 and its 200-day moving average is $155.76.

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,132,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,526,728. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $21.86 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $128.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.87 and a 200 day moving average of $26.72.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

NYSE ABBV traded down $1.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $185.46. 6,104,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,777,847. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $153.58 and a fifty-two week high of $218.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.08 billion, a PE ratio of 77.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.96. The company had a trading volume of 13,810,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,241,577. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.91. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.39 and a 12-month high of $134.63. The company has a market capitalization of $204.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36.

