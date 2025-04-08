Promising Technology Stocks To Watch Now – April 5th

NVIDIA, Apple, and Meta Platforms are the three Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Technology stocks are shares of companies that primarily develop, manufacture, or provide technology products, services, or solutions, including sectors like software, hardware, and telecommunications. These stocks are typically associated with rapid innovation and high growth potential but can also exhibit increased volatility and risk due to the fast-paced nature of the tech industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA traded down $7.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.31. 529,399,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,152,307. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $75.61 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.20 and a 200 day moving average of $130.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $14.81 on Friday, hitting $188.38. The company had a trading volume of 125,530,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,311,127. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $229.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.96. Apple has a twelve month low of $164.08 and a twelve month high of $260.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $26.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $504.73. 38,506,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,428,251. The company has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $414.50 and a 1 year high of $740.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $648.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $609.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98.

