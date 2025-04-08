Promising Telecom Stocks To Watch Today – April 7th

Broadcom, AT&T, ServiceNow, Palo Alto Networks, Arista Networks, Apollo Global Management, and Zscaler are the seven Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Telecom stocks refer to shares of companies that operate within the telecommunications industry, including those that provide phone, internet, and data services. These investments offer exposure to an essential sector that supports global communication infrastructure and is often characterized by stable cash flows and potential dividend payouts, though they can also be influenced by regulatory and technological shifts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of AVGO traded up $7.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $153.59. The company had a trading volume of 41,083,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,722,112. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $251.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05.

AT&T (T)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

AT&T stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.11. The stock had a trading volume of 48,995,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,510,803. AT&T has a 52-week low of $15.94 and a 52-week high of $29.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $194.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $12.88 on Monday, reaching $734.53. 1,757,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,062. The company has a market capitalization of $151.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.01, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $917.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $981.27. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $637.99 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $152.97. 6,371,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,703,380. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.26, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.07. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $132.83 and a 12-month high of $208.39.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Shares of ANET traded up $3.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.31. 12,419,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,007,177. The company has a market capitalization of $86.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $57.80 and a twelve month high of $133.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.37.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

NYSE APO traded up $4.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $112.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,290,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,647,966. The firm has a market cap of $64.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $95.11 and a twelve month high of $189.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Zscaler (ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded up $8.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $183.46. 3,941,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,974,359. The firm has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -733.96 and a beta of 1.12. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $153.45 and a 1-year high of $217.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.78.

