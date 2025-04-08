ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.25, but opened at $45.39. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $46.10, with a volume of 38,328,904 shares.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.41. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 3.45.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.1977 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TQQQ. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 5.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter worth about $470,000. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,878,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,964,000.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

