ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.25, but opened at $45.39. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $46.10, with a volume of 38,328,904 shares.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.41. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 3.45.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.1977 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile
Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares UltraPro QQQ
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Tariff-Proof Stocks: 3 Big Bargains With Huge Upside Potential
- Trading Halts Explained
- Qualcomm Breaks Down But RSI Signals It’s Severely Oversold
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Tesla’s #1 Bull Cuts Target But Says It’s Still a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.