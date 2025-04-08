ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.74, but opened at $30.25. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $30.10, with a volume of 2,784,994 shares.
ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Down 4.0 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.89.
ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.2601 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500
ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile
The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Tariff-Proof Stocks: 3 Big Bargains With Huge Upside Potential
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Qualcomm Breaks Down But RSI Signals It’s Severely Oversold
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Tesla’s #1 Bull Cuts Target But Says It’s Still a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.