ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.74, but opened at $30.25. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $30.10, with a volume of 2,784,994 shares.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Down 4.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.89.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.2601 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Sollinda Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 4th quarter worth $1,627,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter valued at $4,112,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.