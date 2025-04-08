Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM) Trading Down 2.7% – Should You Sell?

Proteome Sciences plc (LON:PRM – Get Free Report) was down 2.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.60 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.60 ($0.05). Approximately 1,183,886 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 573% from the average daily volume of 175,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.70 ($0.05).

The stock has a market capitalization of £10.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -258.66, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.43.

Proteome Sciences plc provides contract research services for the identification, validation, and application of protein biomarkers in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, and internationally. The company offers TMT LC-MS2, a standard method for analyzing cells and tissues when no phosphopeptide enrichment is required; TMT LC-MS3, a standard method for biomarker discovery in plasma and other samples where quantitative accuracy is a factor; SysQuant, provides an analysis of protein activity across regulatory and signaling pathways; and TMTcalibrator, analyzes where diseased or treated tissue can be analyzed in parallel with peripheral fluids.

