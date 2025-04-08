Prudential PLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Prudential PLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 50.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,970 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 162,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,768,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the third quarter valued at $992,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 949.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 6,221 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $65.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $64.21 and a 12-month high of $79.75.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.4178 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

