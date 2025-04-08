Prudential PLC Grows Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Centene by 172.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CNC shares. Stephens cut their target price on Centene from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Argus cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised Centene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.92.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $61.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.06. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $55.03 and a 12-month high of $80.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. Centene had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $40.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

