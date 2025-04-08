Prudential PLC Has $1.21 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Prudential PLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,320 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Florida Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 18,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 102,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,287,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,713,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $154.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $148.34 and a 12-month high of $187.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.76.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

