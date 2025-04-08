Prudential PLC Has $637,000 Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Prudential PLC trimmed its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,079 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FAST. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Fastenal by 0.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 73,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 3.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 12.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 91.8% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 11,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 5,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST opened at $72.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. Fastenal has a one year low of $61.36 and a one year high of $84.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 85.57%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. William Blair raised Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC lowered shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Fastenal from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.91.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

