Prudential PLC Increases Stock Position in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Prudential PLC increased its position in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned about 0.31% of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAY. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,000.

Get Amplify Mobile Payments ETF alerts:

Amplify Mobile Payments ETF Price Performance

Amplify Mobile Payments ETF stock opened at $47.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $348.98 million, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.43. Amplify Mobile Payments ETF has a 12 month low of $44.11 and a 12 month high of $62.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.08.

About Amplify Mobile Payments ETF

The ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Mobile Payments index. The fund tracks an index of global equity in credit card firms, and companies providing payment infrastructure, payment services, payment processing and payment solutions. IPAY was launched on Jul 15, 2015 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Mobile Payments ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Mobile Payments ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.