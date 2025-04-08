Prudential PLC Invests $1.31 Million in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DTFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 271.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 218.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,354.48. This trade represents a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James M. Benson sold 34,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total transaction of $2,132,598.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 339,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,696,194.20. This represents a 9.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,432 shares of company stock valued at $7,159,599 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

NYSE DT opened at $41.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.05. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.30 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.46 and a 200-day moving average of $54.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DT shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $70.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.13.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

