Prudential PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Prudential PLC reduced its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TROW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $113.00 price target (up from $111.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $103.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total value of $362,119.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,157.24. This trade represents a 8.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Arif Husain sold 4,112 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total transaction of $449,318.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,021,136. This trade represents a 10.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TROW opened at $81.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.12. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.50. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.85 and a 52 week high of $125.81.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.08). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 29.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 55.46%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

