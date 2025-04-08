Prudential PLC Raises Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Prudential PLC increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,733,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,996,296,000 after buying an additional 98,303 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,045,822,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $577,941,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,206,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,367,000 after purchasing an additional 59,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,604,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $377,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $3,093,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total transaction of $309,521.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,802,989.42. The trade was a 1.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,234 shares of company stock worth $19,958,097 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALNY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $353.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.25.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.2 %

ALNY stock opened at $232.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of -107.35 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.78. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $141.98 and a one year high of $304.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $258.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.83.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

