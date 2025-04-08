Prudential PLC Reduces Stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ryan Specialty by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 20,139 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 109.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RYAN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.27.

Insider Activity at Ryan Specialty

In other Ryan Specialty news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total transaction of $2,309,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,837.91. This trade represents a 49.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brendan Martin Mulshine sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $2,079,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,360 shares of company stock valued at $16,006,428 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of RYAN stock opened at $68.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.48 and a 1-year high of $77.16. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.66.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $663.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.80 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 48.01%. On average, research analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Ryan Specialty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Ryan Specialty’s payout ratio is 69.57%.

Ryan Specialty Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Featured Stories

