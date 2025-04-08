PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.77.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PTCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

In other news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $44,037.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,442 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,444.20. The trade was a 1.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephanie Okey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,818. This represents a 36.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,501 shares of company stock valued at $1,546,088. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 9,393.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 48,003 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,891,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 12,967 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,363,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000.

PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $42.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.75. PTC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $58.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.58.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

