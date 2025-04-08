Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Position Trimmed by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,503,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 631,885 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 1.31% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $549,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PEG shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.65.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $114,208.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,372,009.60. This trade represents a 0.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $77.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $64.03 and a 12-month high of $95.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.24 and its 200-day moving average is $85.99.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 71.19%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

