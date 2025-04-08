Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.550- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $483.0 million-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $464.8 million. Qiagen also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.350- EPS.
Qiagen Trading Up 5.4 %
Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $40.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Qiagen has a 12 month low of $37.63 and a 12 month high of $49.30. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.91.
Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Qiagen had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.
About Qiagen
QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.
