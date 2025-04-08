Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.550- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $483.0 million-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $464.8 million. Qiagen also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.350- EPS.

Qiagen Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $40.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Qiagen has a 12 month low of $37.63 and a 12 month high of $49.30. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.91.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Qiagen had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QGEN shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Qiagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.50 price objective (up previously from $40.83) on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Qiagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.67 price objective (down from $48.61) on shares of Qiagen in a report on Monday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qiagen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

