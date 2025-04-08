Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 75.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQNR. Folketrygdfondet boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 111,466,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300,472 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 975.0% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 842,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,961,000 after purchasing an additional 764,204 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,151,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,340,000 after purchasing an additional 399,861 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter worth about $9,043,000. Finally, Drum Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth about $4,023,000. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Trading Down 2.9 %

EQNR opened at $22.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $63.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.58. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $21.85 and a 12 month high of $29.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.20.

Equinor ASA Announces Dividend

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.19). Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 8.49%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 37.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from $30.90 to $28.20 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Nordea Equity Research raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Hsbc Global Res raised Equinor ASA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Danske raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.10.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report).

