Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 2,677.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 413.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.17.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ GBDC opened at $13.38 on Tuesday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.26. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.33.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 39.63%. Research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.66%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.04%.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

