Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 694 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,698 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 64.3% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 97,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 38,030 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 138,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, Brophy Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $319,000. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE CFG opened at $34.76 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $49.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.81.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CFG

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.