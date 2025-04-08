Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 158.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 29,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 12,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 11,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $1,212,423.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,059,661.20. This trade represents a 11.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 6,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $587,004.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,993,370.71. This trade represents a 3.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,989,975 shares of company stock valued at $253,328,090 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $77.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $182.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 409.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.74. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $125.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.47.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Baird R W raised Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.19.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

