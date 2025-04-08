Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $466,000 Holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Haleon by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Haleon by 0.8% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 148,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in Haleon by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 25,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Haleon by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Haleon by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Stock Performance

NYSE HLN opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.85. The stock has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.84. Haleon plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.99 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80.

Haleon Increases Dividend

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Haleon had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that Haleon plc will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a $0.1166 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Haleon’s previous — dividend of $0.05. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HLN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Haleon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Hsbc Global Res cut Haleon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Haleon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HLN

Haleon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.