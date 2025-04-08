Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $563,000 Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,962 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 103.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,571,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,753 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of ASE Technology by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 2,063,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,140,000 after purchasing an additional 265,767 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $710,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 149,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 33,542 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 805,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after buying an additional 68,654 shares in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ASX opened at $7.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.02. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.21.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). ASE Technology had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 5.44%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

