Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 124,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $239,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 50.8% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 37,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 12,512 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 335,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI stock opened at $71.92 on Tuesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $59.83 and a 12-month high of $91.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $113,361.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 145,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,599,419.44. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 205,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $18,060,939.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,260,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,964,191.81. The trade was a 14.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 907,286 shares of company stock valued at $77,938,071. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JCI has been the subject of several research reports. Melius cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JCI

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.