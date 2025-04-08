Quadrant Capital Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,830 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RMD shares. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of ResMed from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $270.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.73.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 9,113 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $2,145,200.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,265. The trade was a 48.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total value of $1,896,290.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,842,105.44. This trade represents a 1.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,004 shares of company stock worth $9,618,128 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Up 3.8 %

ResMed stock opened at $213.06 on Tuesday. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.19 and a 12 month high of $263.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.75.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 25.34%. Equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 25.03%.

ResMed Company Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.