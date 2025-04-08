Quadrant Capital Group LLC Trims Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,886 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 9.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 604,973 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,731,000 after buying an additional 53,440 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in GSK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,731,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,033,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 183,080 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 107,648 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GSK by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 217,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares during the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Performance

NYSE:GSK opened at $34.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $72.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.56. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.72 and a fifty-two week high of $45.93.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. GSK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 48.59%. Analysts expect that GSK plc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.3932 dividend. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GSK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GSK

About GSK

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.