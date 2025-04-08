QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Holdings Decreased by Titleist Asset Management LLC

Titleist Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,085 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total value of $235,270.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,661,403.70. This represents a 2.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $3,275,511.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,010.46. This trade represents a 48.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,920,347. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Melius started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Melius Research began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.32.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $129.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

