QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG) Shares Up 4.3% – Here’s Why

QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.10 and last traded at $4.35. Approximately 1,418,614 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 304% from the average daily volume of 350,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.
QuantaSing Group Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $222.77 million, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of -1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average is $2.75.
QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $99.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.90 million. QuantaSing Group had a return on equity of 88.29% and a net margin of 10.67%. Analysts expect that QuantaSing Group Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of QuantaSing Group
About QuantaSing Group
QuantaSing Group Limited provides online learning services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online courses, including financial literacy, short-video production, personal well-being, electronic keyboard, and meditation courses. It also offers marketing and enterprise talent management services to enterprise customers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than QuantaSing Group
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Can NIO Overcome U.S.-China Tariff Headwinds?
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Dow’s Nuclear Gamble: A Bold Step in Turbulent Times
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Options Activity Points to More Volatility for Palantir Stock
Receive News & Ratings for QuantaSing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantaSing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.