QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG) Shares Up 4.3% – Here’s Why

QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.10 and last traded at $4.35. Approximately 1,418,614 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 304% from the average daily volume of 350,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.

The stock has a market cap of $222.77 million, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of -1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average is $2.75.

QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $99.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.90 million. QuantaSing Group had a return on equity of 88.29% and a net margin of 10.67%. Analysts expect that QuantaSing Group Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in QuantaSing Group by 173.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 23,272 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in QuantaSing Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in QuantaSing Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

QuantaSing Group Limited provides online learning services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online courses, including financial literacy, short-video production, personal well-being, electronic keyboard, and meditation courses. It also offers marketing and enterprise talent management services to enterprise customers.

