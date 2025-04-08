Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.30 and traded as low as C$0.20. Questor Technology shares last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 58,814 shares.
Separately, ATB Capital decreased their price target on Questor Technology from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.
Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.
