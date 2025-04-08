Quilter plc (QLT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 10th

Quilter plc (LON:QLT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 5th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.05) per share on Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 147.1% increase from Quilter’s previous dividend of $1.70. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Quilter Stock Performance

Shares of Quilter stock opened at GBX 129.10 ($1.64) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 154.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 148.71. Quilter has a 52 week low of GBX 97.30 ($1.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 169.30 ($2.16). The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Quilter (LON:QLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported GBX (2.50) (($0.03)) EPS for the quarter. Quilter had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 3.33%. Research analysts forecast that Quilter will post 9.004676 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Quilter

Quilter Company Profile

In related news, insider Mark Satchel sold 43,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.82), for a total transaction of £61,534.33 ($78,327.81). Company insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Quilter is a leading UK and cross-border full-service wealth management business, whose purpose is to help create prosperity for the generations of today and tomorrow. It has leading positions in one of the world’s largest wealth markets, and its multi-channel proposition and investment performance are delivering attractive growth.

