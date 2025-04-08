Rachel Lawrence Sells 6,167 Shares of Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB) Stock

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Free Report) insider Rachel Lawrence sold 6,167 shares of Secure Trust Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 534 ($6.80), for a total value of £32,931.78 ($41,919.27).

STB remained flat at GBX 532 ($6.77) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 47,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,916. Secure Trust Bank PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 331 ($4.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 950 ($12.09). The firm has a market cap of £101.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 487.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 513.62.

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported GBX 103.40 ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter. Secure Trust Bank had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 7.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that Secure Trust Bank PLC will post 214.2857143 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a GBX 22.50 ($0.29) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Secure Trust Bank’s previous dividend of $11.30. Secure Trust Bank’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

Secure Trust Bank is an established, well‐funded and capitalised UK retail bank with over 70‐years of trading history. Secure Trust Bank operates principally from its head office in Solihull, West Midlands, and has 920 employees (full‐time equivalent) as at August 2024. The Group’s diversified lending portfolio currently focuses on two sectors:

(i) Business finance through its Real Estate Finance and Commercial Finance divisions, and

(ii) Consumer finance through its Vehicle Finance and Retail Finance divisions.

