Rathbones Group PLC Acquires 1,242 Shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)

Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.26% of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF worth $4,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resolute Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 20,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,144,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,420,000. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF stock opened at $39.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.80 and its 200-day moving average is $45.75. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $38.66 and a 12 month high of $49.29.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

