Rathbones Group PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in DocuSign by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD grew its holdings in DocuSign by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Insider Transactions at DocuSign

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total value of $695,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,765,251.90. The trade was a 9.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $46,676.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,270 shares in the company, valued at $722,880.70. The trade was a 6.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,851 shares of company stock worth $4,911,319 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $71.95 on Tuesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.70 and a 52-week high of $107.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.45.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. DocuSign had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $776.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOCU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DocuSign

DocuSign Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.