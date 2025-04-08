Rathbones Group PLC Buys Shares of 305,000 SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL)

Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 305,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,651,000. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 5.60% of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF in the third quarter worth $140,000. Fairman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $244,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of HYBL opened at $27.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.44. SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $26.86 and a 12 month high of $28.75.

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1612 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (HYBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund seeks to provide risk-adjusted total return and high current income through an actively managed portfolio of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds, senior loans, and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.