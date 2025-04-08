Rathbones Group PLC Has $3.52 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $603,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 459.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,753,000 after acquiring an additional 22,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWA LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT stock opened at $479.96 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $451.00 and a 52 week high of $648.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $586.98 and its 200-day moving average is $605.04.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.7294 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

