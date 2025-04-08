Rathbones Group PLC Lowers Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Rathbones Group PLC lessened its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,746 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1,323.1% during the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock opened at $154.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.34. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.76 and a 12-month high of $251.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $724.76 billion, a PE ratio of 125.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.46%.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $5,839,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 490,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,564,585.40. This trade represents a 5.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total value of $918,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,655,296. The trade was a 7.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 697,976 shares of company stock valued at $127,336,102. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Broadcom from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Broadcom from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.48.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

