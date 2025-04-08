Rathbones Group PLC Lowers Stake in Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC)

Rathbones Group PLC cut its stake in Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,719 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.62% of Diversified Energy worth $5,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Diversified Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Energy by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Energy by 801.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 44,900 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Diversified Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Diversified Energy by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 31,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Energy Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DEC opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.25. Diversified Energy Company PLC has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $17.70.

Diversified Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DEC shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Diversified Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Diversified Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Diversified Energy Company Profile

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

