Rathbones Group PLC Sells 20,034 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Rathbones Group PLC lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 585,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,034 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $15,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,328,986,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,459,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,124,330,000 after purchasing an additional 25,315,159 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,694,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Pfizer by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 76,502,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,029,604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350,381 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,148,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,760,000 after buying an additional 4,938,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 19,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,684.55. The trade was a 235.84 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.92.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of PFE opened at $22.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The company has a market capitalization of $128.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

