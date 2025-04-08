Raymond James Upgrades AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) to Strong-Buy

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $200.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 70.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on AeroVironment from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $220.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AeroVironment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

AeroVironment Stock Up 3.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling at AeroVironment

NASDAQ:AVAV traded up $3.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,063. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AeroVironment has a 1 year low of $102.25 and a 1 year high of $236.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.36 and a 200-day moving average of $173.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 67.58 and a beta of 0.74.

In other news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 29,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.20, for a total value of $3,764,721.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,765,306.80. This represents a 20.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AeroVironment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 24.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in AeroVironment by 93.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,582,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $317,366,000 after buying an additional 7,471 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 155.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 321,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,457,000 after acquiring an additional 195,443 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Featured Stories

