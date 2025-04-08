Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) to Issue $0.19 Monthly Dividend

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th.

Reaves Utility Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN UTG remained flat at $29.08 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,506. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $35.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.88.

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

