Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Trading Up 0.6% – Here’s Why

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $68.94 and last traded at $67.94. 343,214 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,064,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REG. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Regency Centers from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on REG

Regency Centers Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 5.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 133.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regency Centers

In related news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $1,831,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,250,758.98. This represents a 15.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $3,674,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 110,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,102,125.24. This represents a 31.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,977,500 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Regency Centers

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 48,700.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regency Centers

(Get Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.