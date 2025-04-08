Renaissance Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC owned about 0.23% of Huron Consulting Group worth $5,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 601,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,722,000 after purchasing an additional 27,329 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 543,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,503,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 460,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,240,000 after buying an additional 64,862 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 445,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,308,000 after acquiring an additional 17,146 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

Shares of HURN opened at $136.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.36. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $153.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.38. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $399.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.62 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HURN shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James H. Roth sold 8,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total transaction of $1,230,305.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,782,698.44. This represents a 15.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.13, for a total value of $75,565.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,416,127.44. This trade represents a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,781 shares of company stock worth $11,731,832 over the last 90 days. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

