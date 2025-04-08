Renaissance Group LLC Buys 54,196 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,196 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Verra Mobility worth $4,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 245.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 585.1% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Verra Mobility from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th.

Shares of Verra Mobility stock opened at $21.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.55. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $31.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.91.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

