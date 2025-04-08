Renaissance Group LLC Has $31.35 Million Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 4,375.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259,122 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Cardinal Health worth $31,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 802.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 541.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 5.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 156,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.14.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $125.74 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.17 and a twelve month high of $139.50. The firm has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.80.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 0.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.5056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 37.69%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

